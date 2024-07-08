“It’s almost like a family”

That is different now. This season, the coach was involved in the squad planning right from the start and was able to put his signature on the pitch from the very first training session. And he did, Bregenz has changed a lot. Not only in terms of personnel, but also in terms of appearance - the strong test against Altach last Saturday is the best example of this. The 69-year-old coach knows exactly what he is doing. And demands. And what the players need. "Fun first and foremost," knows "Sir Regi", as he was affectionately known in Bregenz during his first term of office a good 20 years ago, "if the players don't have that, it's very difficult to be successful."