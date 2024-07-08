SW coach Van Acker:
“It’s almost like a family”
Bregenz coach Regi van Acker is delighted with the good atmosphere in his team. And about the fact that he can once again speak proper French in the Ländle with Altach loanee Djawal Kaiba.
When Regi van Acker took over the Bregenz team a few rounds before the end of last season, the Belgian coach's hands were tied. He hardly knew the players and there was no time to make any major changes to the playing system.
That is different now. This season, the coach was involved in the squad planning right from the start and was able to put his signature on the pitch from the very first training session. And he did, Bregenz has changed a lot. Not only in terms of personnel, but also in terms of appearance - the strong test against Altach last Saturday is the best example of this. The 69-year-old coach knows exactly what he is doing. And demands. And what the players need. "Fun first and foremost," knows "Sir Regi", as he was affectionately known in Bregenz during his first term of office a good 20 years ago, "if the players don't have that, it's very difficult to be successful."
Fun has priority
That's why the Belgian always has a sense of humor. Although he speaks very good German, he is also happy when he can communicate in his native language from time to time. Cameroonian Djawal Kaiba, who came on loan from Altach during the summer break, was just what he needed. "It's nice to be able to speak to someone properly in French from time to time," laughs Van Acker. And Kaiba also benefits from the barrier-free communication. And from the whole Bregenz environment. "I asked him how he was doing," says the SW coach, "he said: 'Coach, excellent! It's like a family here. And I can feel that too, it's almost like a family."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.