Mother in fear: “My daughter is threatened with forced marriage”

These are accusations that make your blood run cold. But the Lower Austrian woman (44), who wishes to remain anonymous, has evidence to substantiate her terrible suspicions: Her ex-husband, a native Arab, allegedly wanted to force their daughter to marry a cousin in the USA, not least for religious and family hierarchy reasons. According to the "rules" there, this is - admittedly unofficially - also possible for minors. "They were on vacation there once in 2022 and photos were taken of her lying in bed with this adult, among others. Pictures were also taken in the house with a veritable arsenal of weapons," the woman is stunned. The "Krone" also has these photos.