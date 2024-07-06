Concert review
Camerata Musica Reno thrilled with Beethoven
The Camerata Musica Reno provided an unforgettable concert at the Theater Kosmos in Bregenz with Beethoven's music to Goethe's "Egmont" and parts of his "Fidelio".
Camerata Musica Reno, founded and directed by Tobias Grabher from Altach, has been shaking up the Vorarlberg music scene for three years. The eighth program, which was performed for the first time on Friday and can be heard again tonight, represents a temporary highlight, as both the program selection and its realization are highly convincing and had the audience at the Theater Kosmos on the edge of their seats at the premiere on Friday. Hardly any of these young musicians and singers are older than 30. Obviously, a lot of work was done during rehearsals, every phrasing is right, every choice of tempo and every dynamic development is convincing. How important this is, especially with Beethoven, whose music conveys a message like no other! This is what Tobias Grabher's concerts are all about - and this one in particular.
The two works "Egmont" and "Fidelio" focus on the idea of freedom, and in both cases it is a woman who wants to free her lover from political imprisonment. Egmont's Clärchen does not succeed and loses her life. Leonore, on the other hand, manages this incredible feat in male guise under the alias of Fidelio. The climactic ending of Beethoven's only opera had to be omitted from this concert for pragmatic reasons, as a chorus and additional solos would have been needed. As a result, only the dungeon scene of the second act and the Leonore Overture No. III were performed.
The audience needed this rounding off, even more soothing, because the tension that had built up beforehand was tremendous. This was due in particular to the actress playing Leonore, Jenni Hietala. The 28-year-old Finn joins the ensemble of the Vienna State Opera in the new season and has a technically flawless soprano voice, capable of everything from tenderness to high drama, as well as an impressive stage presence. On a par with her is Lukas Schmidt as Florestan, who sang the dreaded difficult aria "In des Lebens Frühlingstagen" admirably well. Simonas Strazdas as Rocco was convincing with his melodious bass. Ejnar Čolakals as Pizarro also has one, but you don't really buy the villain from the likeable Bosnian. Mahour Arbabian, who also attended the rehearsals as répétiteur, was responsible for the scenic design.
Hubert Dragaschnig must also be mentioned, who, together with Augustin Jagg as director of the Theater Kosmos, not only provides a home for the Camerata Musica Reno, but also recited texts by Goethe and Grillparzer wonderfully during the Egmont music in the first part. Jenni Hietala was also heard here as Clärchen.
Conclusion: There are currently many young orchestras and concert initiatives in the Ländle, but Tobias Grabher's Camerata Musica Reno is indispensable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.