Camerata Musica Reno thrilled with Beethoven

Camerata Musica Reno, founded and directed by Tobias Grabher from Altach, has been shaking up the Vorarlberg music scene for three years. The eighth program, which was performed for the first time on Friday and can be heard again tonight, represents a temporary highlight, as both the program selection and its realization are highly convincing and had the audience at the Theater Kosmos on the edge of their seats at the premiere on Friday. Hardly any of these young musicians and singers are older than 30. Obviously, a lot of work was done during rehearsals, every phrasing is right, every choice of tempo and every dynamic development is convincing. How important this is, especially with Beethoven, whose music conveys a message like no other! This is what Tobias Grabher's concerts are all about - and this one in particular.