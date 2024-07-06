Moving appearance
Julian Nagelsmann bursts into tears at PK
Germany's title dream is over! Even one day after the bitter quarter-final exit at the home EURO against Spain, the disappointment is huge. Julian Nagelsmann burst into tears at the press conference on Saturday.
Emotional scenes! The national coach's voice faltered several times during his statement after the European Championship exit. "We have managed to unite the fans. I hope that we can also achieve this symbiosis in far more important areas," he appealed to the whole of Germany to stand closer together again.
"Doesn't happen often"
"I was told that it wasn't often that the players had tears in their eyes when they left the camp." A little later, Nagelsmann was also in tears on the podium.
A moving appearance - then he turned his attention to the new goals: "The Nations League is a tournament that can be won. We should approach it differently than any other test match. We have the important World Cup qualifiers ahead of us in 2025 and then the World Cup in 2026."
"We have to react to that"
He will have to do without Toni Kroos, whose career came to an end with the defeat against Spain. "Toni is one of our pillars. Let's see if other players decide not to continue. We have to react to that."
