Ocean temperatures without daily records again

The oceans have been setting heat records for more than 15 months - now the constant highs are probably coming to an end for the time being. On a global average, the surface temperature of the US platform "Climate Reanalyzer" was recently no longer above the previous year's daily values. According to Helge Gößling from the German Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI), it is likely that the global ocean temperature in the second half of the year will remain below the extreme records set in 2023.