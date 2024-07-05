Koralm power plant: next defeat for operators

The next instance then came into play - the Administrative Court. The project applicants appealed to the court to assert the illegality of the landscape conservation area ordinance. The court has now ruled that it cannot revoke the ordinance as the contested decision is not precedent-setting, i.e. not relevant for future cases. Nor had the project applicants' constitutional rights been violated. The handling of the complaint was therefore rejected. The project applicants now have six weeks to lodge an appeal with the Administrative Court.