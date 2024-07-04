Accusations against teachers
16-year-old dies during class trip to Tuscany
It was supposed to be a worthy end to the school year, but it came to a fatal end. A 16-year-old pupil from Bremen died suddenly on a trip to Tuscany with his class. Now accusations are being made against the teacher.
Even before leaving for the province of Lucca in Italy, the 16-year-old boy complained of a sore throat and headache. Shortly before his death, the 16-year-old boy was also on the class's day trip to the legendary Leaning Tower of Pisa. However, his condition worsened during the trip.
Set off on day trip despite ailments
As the "Weser-Kurier" reported, the pupil from the tenth year of a remedial class at a Bremen secondary school was in constant contact with his father during the 23-hour journey to Italy. Even after his arrival, he was plagued by health problems, and after a video chat, his sister reported that the boy's face was red.
The class apparently nevertheless set off on a day trip to Pisa, where the pupil became increasingly unwell. The teacher in charge finally pulled the ripcord, aborted the trip and informed the parents.
Sister: "His eyes were totally swollen"
In the evening, the sister contacted him again via video chat: "His eyes were almost closed, totally swollen," she told the Bremer Zeitung newspaper. The following morning, the family received the tragic news - the 16-year-old had died during the night.
It is now to be clarified why the teenager died and whether the teachers fulfilled their responsibilities. "The incident is currently being investigated," confirmed a spokesperson for Bremen's education department. He did not provide any further details, referring to the ongoing proceedings. According to the "Weser-Kurier" report, he was accompanied in class by a school assistant due to a perceptual disorder with a degree of disability of 80 percent.
Family now beside themselves
"The family was accompanied by the school during this difficult phase. There has been a regular exchange about what support the family can receive during this difficult time," said a spokesperson for the education department in Bremen, trying to reassure the family and expressing their deep shock.
Nevertheless, the family is furious. They accuse the teachers of not having contacted a doctor in good time. In addition, the boy was left alone in the accommodation on a campsite despite his complaints. They are even considering taking legal action.
