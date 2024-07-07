Courageous people in Illegio
Artistic courage in a mountain village
Courage is an important virtue for mastering life. It is no coincidence that we know of courageous saints who should serve as role models - Illegio is dedicating an exhibition to them.
In view of the "dramatic times" characterized by wars, famine and natural disasters, the community of saints "encourage us to look upwards", said Cardinal Christoph Schönborn at last year's All Saints' Day Mass in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna. The saints, who have always served as role models for us, were also courageous: Many of them were persecuted and tortured for their faith, but did not abandon their religion until their cruel death. The bravest and most famous was probably Jesus.
His capture, still at the moment of Judas' kiss, is shown in a painting by Caravaggio, who became famous not only for his contrasts of light and dark, but also for his way of painting saints, which was considered cheeky during his lifetime: They often have dirty feet. The faces of his figures are often marked by pain or age; the blood splatters, the overall composition is always lively.
This is not the first time that works by this Italian master and other great artists such as Bernini and Kandinsky have been on display in Illegio - or Dieç in Furlan.
Where, you ask? From Tolmezzo in nearby Friuli, the road climbs for around six kilometers, with the rock rising vertically on the left and falling just as steeply on the right. At the top, stone houses and mills form a charming village, and in the middle of it all, the committee led by Pastor Alessio Geretti presents masterpieces from museums and galleries from all over Europe and beyond, as well as from private collectors.
Il Coraggio - The Courage
Since 2004, the Comitato di San Floriano has brought around 1,500 works of art to the village of 300 souls, attracting 600,000 visitors.
The committee got its name from the little church, which can be found one mountain higher than the village and is popular with pilgrims (45 minutes' walk): Pieve di San Floriano was already a place of worship in the 9th century. In 1968, centuries-old statues were stolen from the church - some of which reappeared 50 years later on an antiques market.
