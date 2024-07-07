Artistic courage in a mountain village

In view of the "dramatic times" characterized by wars, famine and natural disasters, the community of saints "encourage us to look upwards", said Cardinal Christoph Schönborn at last year's All Saints' Day Mass in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna. The saints, who have always served as role models for us, were also courageous: Many of them were persecuted and tortured for their faith, but did not abandon their religion until their cruel death. The bravest and most famous was probably Jesus.