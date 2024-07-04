Champions face elimination after points deduction

Where the goal on Saturday (16) at the Salzburg Ducks is to win - or at least not to lose by more than 21 points. If they manage to do that, they will be in the play-offs and will face AFC Vikings in Simmering - not Graz, of all teams, as was the case after the win against Prague! This means that the semi-finals will be a rematch of the last two Austrian Bowls.