Dragons under pressure
Champions face elimination after points deduction
The Danube Dragons have won the Austrian Football League (AFL) crown in each of the last two years. After winning their first international title in the Central European Football League (CEFL), the reigning champions are now under pressure in their domestic league. Because he was denied a win by the league.
"Curious", says Uras Aslan, President of Dragons Football, about the subsequent penalty verification of his team's game against Prague in the AFL. Instead of a 43:39 victory, a 0:35 defeat is now in the books. Because an import player is said to have been used incorrectly. That's all anyone wants to say at the moment, let's concentrate on the sport.
Where the goal on Saturday (16) at the Salzburg Ducks is to win - or at least not to lose by more than 21 points. If they manage to do that, they will be in the play-offs and will face AFC Vikings in Simmering - not Graz, of all teams, as was the case after the win against Prague! This means that the semi-finals will be a rematch of the last two Austrian Bowls.
The newly crowned CEFL champions, where the Dragons beat Chur in Switzerland, are confident of making it through to the play-offs. Aslan is keen to dispel rumors that they would lose their home on the Donaufeld pitch: "We have a very good relationship. Nevertheless, we are also looking for a home where we are not just subtenants." Another play-off or even a place in the final would be a good argument.
