Who will take over as basketball president now?

Graz manager Michi Fuchs is currently facing a special challenge. "We are currently trying to make a name for the qualifiers for the FIBA Europe Cup. I tried to contact someone from the league beforehand. Now it will probably be even more difficult," says the official of the runners-up, whose "Martens balance sheet" is positive on balance. For Fuchs, the only thing that would not have been necessary is the mandatory establishment of a limited company in every club. "Especially as it increases the financial pressure even more in times like these."