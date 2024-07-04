Styrian clubs worried
Who will take over as basketball president now?
Gerald Martens took over as president of Basketball Austria in 2019 - his journey will come to an end in 2024 (as reported by Die Krone). During the Martens era, the trend sport of 3x3 basketball in particular experienced a noticeable upswing. This could also be felt several times in Graz. However, the outgoing boss has not only received praise from Styrian officials.
Who will take over now? Following the departure of Gerald Martens as president of Basketball Austria (see below), there is a gap to be filled in Austrian basketball. A big one, as the association and league were brought under one roof in 2019 following a reform under the Viennese entrepreneur Martens. This means that the future strong man or woman as the leader of Basketball Austria has a lot to do.
The "report card" that Martens receives from the Styrian Superliga representatives (first division) is average. "Under his leadership, the 3x3 area has been kissed awake, this trend has been jumped on very professionally and has contributed significantly and well to the image of basketball with great events," says Kapfenberg's Michael Schrittwieser, once general secretary of the ÖBV himself. One remembers 3x3 events on the main square in Graz or the casemates on the Schloßberg.
"There has been a continuation of the concept of the previous presidency in the junior and junior teams of the ÖBV," continued Schrittwieser. However, the league has been somewhat neglected. Apart from a development in the second division, no significant steps forward have been made and there has been little innovation. All you can say here is 'enough, bet'".
The fact that classic 5-on-5 basketball has fallen somewhat behind at Martens is also heard in Graz and Fürstenfeld. "The league has not succeeded in reducing the costs for clubs, on the contrary, they are still enormous," says Fürstenfeld managing director Pit Stahl, who hopes "that the ÖBV was prepared for this departure. It's not just about us Superliga clubs, but also about the regional associations and their clubs."
Graz manager Michi Fuchs is currently facing a special challenge. "We are currently trying to make a name for the qualifiers for the FIBA Europe Cup. I tried to contact someone from the league beforehand. Now it will probably be even more difficult," says the official of the runners-up, whose "Martens balance sheet" is positive on balance. For Fuchs, the only thing that would not have been necessary is the mandatory establishment of a limited company in every club. "Especially as it increases the financial pressure even more in times like these."
