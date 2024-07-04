Lower Austria lacks a plan for the future of its hospitals

"Health pact" must deliver

After the 2023 state elections, responsibility passed from ÖVP state councillor Martin Eichtinger to FPÖ state councillor Christoph Luisser, who is aware of the time pressure: "That's why we presented the healthcare pact in January 2024. Experts are working on it, if everyone continues to pull together, we should be able to deliver the structural plan on time," he says, detecting election campaign bluster from the SPÖ. This is because Königsberger-Ludwig is also on board and fully involved in the committee.