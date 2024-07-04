62 days of vacation
The last act before the political summer break
Before the Upper Austrian state politicians go on a 62-day vacation, the parties are submitting motions and questions to the state parliament today. Here is an overview of what today's session is all about.
The session starts at 10 a.m. today in the Linz Landhaus - and at the beginning of the session, SPÖ Member of Parliament and 3rd President of the Landtag Peter Binder pours salt into the province's financial wounds. It's about EUR 1.326 million in carryover funds and the question of how these are to be reduced in the budget for 2025. LH Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP) will answer this question.
375 teachers have retired early
Other topics in the question and answer session: the regulation of 30 km/h restrictions in the vicinity of schools, hospitals and retirement homes as well as tackling the shortage of teachers. After all, 375 teachers retired early last year, according to SPÖ MP Doris Margreiter, who wants to hear answers from education officer and Deputy Governor Christine Haberlander (ÖVP).
Neos make a foray into federal politics
In keeping with the summer, the renovation of municipal outdoor pools and the Greens' demand for a "heat emergency plan" will be discussed. Neos club leader Felix Eypeltauer then takes the state parliament debate to the federal political level. He criticized the absence of state councillor Markus Achleitner (ÖVP) from the conference of state energy ministers with Minister Leonore Gewessler. For the Pinken, this boycott is a game of power politics that endangers energy policy.
Renate Heitz, women's spokesperson for the SPÖ, is calling for the funding and implementation of a pilot project to combat menstrual poverty. The aim is to provide menstrual products free of charge across the board, according to the motion.
In order to maintain the level of security in Upper Austria, the police profession must be compatible with a family.
Abgeordneter Michael Gruber, FPÖ
Bild: Harald Dostal
At the instigation of the Freedom Party, members of parliament from the SPÖ, ÖVP and the Greens have also signed an initiative motion to enable measures to promote family-friendly jobs in the police force in Upper Austria. Formally, this is a resolution to the federal government to stand up for law enforcement officers in Upper Austria.
