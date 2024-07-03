New ideas for a stadium? Plans in the back room

In other words, new aspects and ideas for a new stadium in Puntigam will be examined. On the other hand, for the expansion of the existing Liebenau stadium and the infrastructure available there in order to allow Sturm and GAK to play under one roof in the best possible way. The latter option still appears to be the one desired by the city of Graz. Although neither the city nor the two clubs have provided any concrete information on the "new aspects".