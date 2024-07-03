Not in the municipal council
New ideas for a stadium? Plans in the back room
This week, the two feasibility studies for a new stadium near the local transport hub in Puntigam and for the expansion of the existing Liebenau stadium were to be approved by the municipal council. However, this will not happen.
This is due to "new aspects that have arisen in the last few days", as cryptically stated in a press release from Graz City Hall, or more precisely from the office of city councillor Manfred Eber. For this reason, there will be no separate discussion at the meeting of the preliminary urban planning committee on Wednesday. Instead, the new aspects will be presented to the public in due course, following an internal review.
In other words, new aspects and ideas for a new stadium in Puntigam will be examined. On the other hand, for the expansion of the existing Liebenau stadium and the infrastructure available there in order to allow Sturm and GAK to play under one roof in the best possible way. The latter option still appears to be the one desired by the city of Graz. Although neither the city nor the two clubs have provided any concrete information on the "new aspects".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.