Raiders against Vikings
Fettner as a footballer: They called him Kampfgelse
Raiders Tirol against Vienna Vikings. This is the eternal football battle. TV pundit Daniel Fettner has two hearts beating in his chest for Saturday's ELF duel. On the one hand, he wore the Vikings kit for many years, on the other, the brother of ski jumping star Manuel Fettner feels half-Tyrolean.
Raiders or Vikings. That's almost a question of faith in local football. After losing five duels, TV pundit Daniel Fettner is keeping his fingers crossed for the Tyroleans in Saturday's ELF clash at the Tivoli: "Because it would be really good for football in Austria."
The name Fettner is actually synonymous with ski jumping in Austria. Manuel Fettner achieved legendary status when he won silver at the Olympic Games in Beijing.
"And I was proud of it"
"I would have had the figure for ski jumping too," laughs brother Daniel. But the current press spokesman for the ÖSV ski jumpers opted for football. At just under 170 centimetres and 68 kilos, he in no way fulfilled the cliché of the 140-person colossus: "In football, everyone just called me the fighting angel. And I was proud of it."
Many titles with Vikings
In the early 2000s, Daniel (who grew up in Vienna) made a name for himself with the Vikings. He won the Austrian Bowl five times as a cornerback (pass defender) and was also awarded the Eurobowl ring three times.
For Fettner, the chances of a first Raiders victory in the ELF against their eternal arch-rivals are good: "Tirol has a well-balanced offense and a strong defense this year."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.