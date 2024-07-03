Brazil save themselves for the Copa quarter-finals

At least one spell broken

Brazil and Colombia produced a heated match in front of 70,971 spectators, with many intense duels and several yellow cards. The first goal was scored after twelve minutes: Raphinha curled a free-kick over the wall into the top right-hand corner. According to "O Globo", it was Brazil's first free-kick goal in more than four and a half years. The last time Philippe Coutinho scored was against South Korea on November 19, 2019.