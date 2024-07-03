Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Vinicius suspended

Brazil save themselves for the Copa quarter-finals

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 09:25

Brazil have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa América with a hard-fought draw against Colombia. The teams drew 1-1 (1-1) at Levi's Stadium in the US city of Santa Clara on Tuesday to finish Group D unbeaten.

comment0 Kommentare

The Colombians (7) were already through to the next round and secured first place ahead of the Seleção (5), who were held to a draw for the second time after a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica.

The Brazilians will play Uruguay in the quarter-finals on Sunday without Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who is suspended for yellow cards, while Colombia will play Panama. Defending champions Argentina will face Ecuador on Friday, with the surprise team from Venezuela playing Canada a day later.

At least one spell broken
Brazil and Colombia produced a heated match in front of 70,971 spectators, with many intense duels and several yellow cards. The first goal was scored after twelve minutes: Raphinha curled a free-kick over the wall into the top right-hand corner. According to "O Globo", it was Brazil's first free-kick goal in more than four and a half years. The last time Philippe Coutinho scored was against South Korea on November 19, 2019.

But Colombia did not hide, with full-back Daniel Muñoz equalizing shortly before the break after a beautiful move. There were no further highlights after the restart. As a result, the Colombians remain unbeaten in international matches since the start of 2022, a run that now stretches to 26 games. However, a run of ten match wins in a row came to an end.

In the parallel match in Austin, Costa Rica (4) won 2:1 against Paraguay with no points, which was not enough to progress. Paraguay lost all their group games for the first time since 1925.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf