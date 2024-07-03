Veteran coach chats from the sewing box

Honor to whom honor is due! At the traditional "Krone" soccer gala at Casino Salzburg, the numerous "Teams of the Round" of the 2023/24 lower division season were once again honored this year. Clubs such as Bruck even postponed the start of their training to Tuesday. What they are all doing: They are now attacking in the Erima kits provided by Austrian Lotteries. Meanwhile, the "Team of the Year" chosen by the "Salzburg-Krone" is delighted with a brand new set of tracksuits: Mittersill marched straight to the title in the 2nd Landesliga Süd as the promoted team - unbeaten. "We've had two very successful years," said goalkeeper and neo-captain Josef Viertler. With the new "underwear", the Pinzgauers now want to cut a good figure in the 1st Landesliga as well.