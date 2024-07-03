Vorteilswelt
"Krone" lower house gala

Veteran coach chats from the sewing box

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 13:00

The lower house footballers took center stage at the traditional Casino Gala. The "Team of the Year" was honored as well as the kicking boot winner and the "indomitable". "Pensioner" Ernst Lottermoser was the star guest and had a lot to say.

comment0 Kommentare

Honor to whom honor is due! At the traditional "Krone" soccer gala at Casino Salzburg, the numerous "Teams of the Round" of the 2023/24 lower division season were once again honored this year. Clubs such as Bruck even postponed the start of their training to Tuesday. What they are all doing: They are now attacking in the Erima kits provided by Austrian Lotteries. Meanwhile, the "Team of the Year" chosen by the "Salzburg-Krone" is delighted with a brand new set of tracksuits: Mittersill marched straight to the title in the 2nd Landesliga Süd as the promoted team - unbeaten. "We've had two very successful years," said goalkeeper and neo-captain Josef Viertler. With the new "underwear", the Pinzgauers now want to cut a good figure in the 1st Landesliga as well.

Shooting boot winner Oluwatosin Ayetigbo, Georg Steger from Mittersill and "invincible" Manuel Seiwald (from left). (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
Shooting boot winner Oluwatosin Ayetigbo, Georg Steger from Mittersill and "invincible" Manuel Seiwald (from left).
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
Retired trainer Ernst Lottermoser with Christine, René Brunner (right), Marketing Casino, and Christoph Nister (left), Head of Sport at the "Salzburg-Krone". (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
Retired trainer Ernst Lottermoser with Christine, René Brunner (right), Marketing Casino, and Christoph Nister (left), Head of Sport at the "Salzburg-Krone".
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
Ernst Lottermoser told exciting anecdotes from his career. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
Ernst Lottermoser told exciting anecdotes from his career.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
Enjoying the traditional Unterhaus Gala at Casino Salzburg: Corina Salchegger (left) and Bianca Brunnauer from SK Adnet. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
Enjoying the traditional Unterhaus Gala at Casino Salzburg: Corina Salchegger (left) and Bianca Brunnauer from SK Adnet.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)

Really enjoying the vacation
Our star guest Ernst Lottermoser - a coaching veteran in Salzburg's lower house - was the first to congratulate us. After seven years in Pfarrwerfen and nine in St. Johann, the 57-year-old retired as a coach and is really enjoying his time: "When you're on vacation, you can really let the sun shine on your body and don't have to worry about training or the line-up."

Being in the starting eleven was a given for shooting boot winner Oluwatosin Ayetigbo from Hallein 1b and Bruck goalie Manuel Seiwald as the winner of the invincible rating. Lottermoser presented the duo with a hoodie and a new pair of gloves respectively - both also from Erima. Speaking of goalkeepers: standing between the posts was out of the question for Ernstl as a kicker in Pfarrwerfen. "My best friend put himself in goal because he said that I was on the pitch to run," grinned the coach fox. He also let us in on a few secrets: "My wife also had a say in the line-up at times. And I'm not ashamed: sometimes I even listened to Christine."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
