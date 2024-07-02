Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Groundhopper Matzka

1810 seats visited! “Only soccer fans understand”

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 09:00

The stadiums in Barcelona, Liverpool and Milan are legendary - but the so-called groundhoppers only take a passing interest in them. At the top of their agenda are the most bizarre and curious places in the world. Or the most familiar ones. The Lower Austrian Alex Matzka has taken soccer travel to a new level ...

comment0 Kommentare

"Of course the big stadiums have their appeal. But I feel much more comfortable with amateur teams. You get to know new people straight away, the food tastes better too - and there's just a completely different atmosphere," says Alex Matzka, who travels after the ball and is a so-called ground hopper ("stadium jumper"). "Since I was 19, I've been writing down all my stops in an Excel list. I have now visited 1810 grounds."

Matzka captured the fog show in Chorzów (Poland) with his camera. (Bild: Alex Matzka)
Matzka captured the fog show in Chorzów (Poland) with his camera.
(Bild: Alex Matzka)

An interim result that doesn't last long. On average, the Hausleitner watches five to seven games at the weekend. An expensive hobby, isn't it? Matzka, whose day job is as a warehouse worker, grins: "It does put a bit in the tank. But everything else is not so bad now. I get lots of invitations." The clubs in return for his pictures ...

Alex Matzka (above) is out and about with his camera every weekend, loves curious stadiums like the one in Breclav. (Bild: Alex Matzka)
Alex Matzka (above) is out and about with his camera every weekend, loves curious stadiums like the one in Breclav.
(Bild: Alex Matzka)

The 31-year-old, who has long since made a name for himself on the scene, has been capturing his adventures on camera for several years now. "I think it's nice when I can make the clubs happy with my pictures."

Matzka (right) is a popular interview partner in the groundhopper scene. (Bild: Alex Matzka)
Matzka (right) is a popular interview partner in the groundhopper scene.
(Bild: Alex Matzka)

During his excursions, he has already had a few real treats in front of his lens. The highlight? "Difficult, there were just too many! There's a cycling track right behind the goal of a Czech third division club. Probably unique!" Is also his travel plan.

At the Czech amateur club Petrin Pilsen, Matzka is fascinated by the cycling track around the pitch. (Bild: Alex Matzka)
At the Czech amateur club Petrin Pilsen, Matzka is fascinated by the cycling track around the pitch.
(Bild: Alex Matzka)

"When I start with a country, I visit all the first and second division teams." In other words: one home game from each team. "Only real soccer fans understand that. I've developed this passion over the years." And without judgment. "I have the luxury of not rooting for any particular club, so I can soak up and enjoy everything ..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf