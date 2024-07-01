“New pensioners must not be the stupid ones!”

What does aliquotization mean?

This is the unfortunate regulation introduced by the current government, according to which the month of retirement determines how high the first pension adjustment will be in the following year. If you retire in January, you will still receive the full pension increase in the following year. Those who retire in February will only receive 90 percent, in March only 80 percent and so on. Those who retire in November or December 2025 will not receive a pension increase at all at the beginning of 2026. That is unfair and unjust.