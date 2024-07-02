Out of school and into the long-awaited vacations

End-of-school atmosphere at the Akademisches Gymnasium in Salzburg: the grading conference has already taken place. Many classes are no longer in the building. Nikolas, Nicole and Felix from year six have just been on a language study trip to Spain: "It totally boosts language skills. We went out on the street and had to speak to people. That becomes quite normal at some point," the trio says. The focus on languages in the school's European class is absolutely great. The high school students can't really think of any flops.