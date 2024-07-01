Leipzig, here we come! Fans ready for the next party

Now that the team has advanced to the round of 16, the party continues with Leipzig as the next destination. The "Fankurve Österreich" has already called on all fan clubs to march together ahead of the round of 16 match against Turkey (kick-off at 9pm). This will start at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Richard-Wagner-Platz in Leipzig, last around an hour and hopefully culminate in the next sea of red-white-red cheers late in the evening. "Stadium of 100,000 "In a stadium with history and stories: Because one of the symbols of the GDR, the Zentralstadion, was built on the site of today's Red Bull Arena in 1955. The "stadium of 100,000" - so named because of its gigantic capacity - was built in just 16 months, with 180,000 volunteers contributing over 730,000 hours of work. As a result, a third of Leipzig's wartime rubble disappeared from the cityscape, forming the 23-metre-high stadium wall from 1.5 million cubic meters of rubble.