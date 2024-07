Mountaineer missing after weather change

Two drones in action

The fire department started the search using two drones, while paths, streams and roads were searched on foot. At the same time, mountain rescuers ascended to the search area. The weather then also allowed a search flight with the police helicopter for an hour. A mountain rescue mantrailer, i.e. a search dog handler, was also deployed. At around two o'clock in the morning, the search was called off without success for the time being, and the helpers have been out again since 6 a.m. trying to find the 64-year-old.