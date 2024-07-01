Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Migrants caught

Trio made a good living underground from drug dealing

Nachrichten
01.07.2024 09:00

No job, but a good life. Three Albanians in Leonding made a good living from drug dealing. The dealers were stopped because a handover was interrupted by police officers and they were caught with "full hands". One of the perpetrators is still on the run, his accomplices are currently living at state expense.

comment0 Kommentare

Following extensive investigations, detectives from the Linz-Land district succeeded in clearing up a large-scale cocaine trafficking operation. A 23-year-old and a 28-year-old Albanian were caught handing over a kilogram of cocaine to a buyer in the Leonding district. During the subsequent house search, the investigators found another 450 grams of the drug. The narcotics were seized and in the course of further investigations, the officers were able to prove that the trio had jointly trafficked almost 1.5 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of around 90,000 euros.

Submarines tracked down
A 36-year-old Albanian acted as the principal. The three suspects were never gainfully employed in Austria. They only came to Austria to sell narcotics. Furthermore, the three were not officially registered and only intensive investigations led the detectives to the submarines' accommodation. The police also proved that the 36-year-old had passed on almost 800 grams of cocaine since 2020. The street value of this amounts to around 48,000 euros.

Boss is still on the run
The 23-year-old and the 28-year-old confessed during their interrogations. They are being held in Linz prison by order of the Linz public prosecutor's office. The 36-year-old is currently still on the run. A Europe-wide arrest warrant has been issued for him.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf