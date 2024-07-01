Trio made a good living underground from drug dealing

Following extensive investigations, detectives from the Linz-Land district succeeded in clearing up a large-scale cocaine trafficking operation. A 23-year-old and a 28-year-old Albanian were caught handing over a kilogram of cocaine to a buyer in the Leonding district. During the subsequent house search, the investigators found another 450 grams of the drug. The narcotics were seized and in the course of further investigations, the officers were able to prove that the trio had jointly trafficked almost 1.5 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of around 90,000 euros.