Allegations of abuse
Date set: Stronach goes on trial
The Austro-Canadian billionaire and ex-politician Frank Stronach will have to stand trial on July 8 on allegations of abuse by ten women. According to court documents published in Ottawa, the 91-year-old is accused of 13 criminal offenses, including attempted rape, sexual assault and deprivation of liberty. Stronach had already been arrested twice and released again under conditions.
According to the documents, the allegations of attempted rape date back to 1977. Other victims accuse the billionaire of rape and sexual assault in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. Some incidents took place in Toronto, others in the Canadian city of Aurora, where Stronach's former company Magna International has its headquarters.
The billionaire is also alleged to have sexually assaulted women in April 2023 and February of this year. Three women initially came forward, seven more joined them after the police made the initial allegations public.
Stronach had his lawyer Brian Greenspan declare that he rejects the allegations and will "vigorously" defend himself against them in court. After the first arrest, his Austrian lawyer Michael Krüger confirmed investigations into sexual abuse and rape.
About Frank Stronach
Born in Styria, Austria,Stronachhad built up a small tool company in Canada into one of the world's largest automotive parts manufacturers, Magna International. At the age of 80, the billionaire handed over the management of the company. In Austria, the now 91-year-old became known to the general public through his sports investments in soccer and equestrian sports and as the founder of the Team Stronach party, which was also briefly represented in the National Council.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
