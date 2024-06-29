Date set: Stronach goes on trial

About Frank Stronach

Born in Styria, Austria,Stronachhad built up a small tool company in Canada into one of the world's largest automotive parts manufacturers, Magna International. At the age of 80, the billionaire handed over the management of the company. In Austria, the now 91-year-old became known to the general public through his sports investments in soccer and equestrian sports and as the founder of the Team Stronach party, which was also briefly represented in the National Council.