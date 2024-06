LIVE from 12 noon: Who will win the Spielberg sprint?

In the world championship standings, triple world champion Max Verstappen leads Lando Norris by a comfortable 69 points ahead of the eleventh of 24 races this season, with Charles Leclerc a further two points behind. Verstappen is aiming for his eighth win of the year and his sixth overall in Styria at the Austro racing team's home race. The 26-year-old could achieve the Spielberg hat-trick in the sprint on Saturday.