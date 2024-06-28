Drug issue too! Will the Sudel trial be extended?

This means that the Sudel trial, which was actually "only" scheduled to run until July 19, could be extended for an uncertain period of time. It is about violence, aggression, bodily harm, blood, greed - and since yesterday also about drugs. However, it was not - as one might assume - the public prosecutor who brought them into play, but Boateng's defense lawyer Leonard Walischewski. Who also brought up matters from the proceedings of Boateng's ex-partner Kasia Lehnhardt, who voluntarily left his life in 2021: Which is not only about alleged bodily harm, but also about the smuggling of cocaine and the theft of two cell phones. The defense also wants to refute these accusations, which Boateng vehemently denies, as well as the assault on his ex-partner Sherin S., with evidence.