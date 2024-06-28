Fatal for the LASK!
Drug issue too! Will the Sudel trial be extended?
Suddenly, the Munich regional court was not only dealing with the accusation of intentional bodily harm, as on the first two days of the trial, but also with cocaine. And in the middle of it all sat LASK star Jérôme Boateng and a judge who spoke cryptically about the possible extension of the judicial thriller.
When the hearing was disrupted around midday due to construction noise in the courtroom, Susanne Hemmerich had the trial interrupted . . .
Although losing time is the last thing Susanne Hemmerich needs. Particularly as she had already previously announced further trial days due to the flood of evidence announced by Jérôme Boateng's lawyers to refute the allegations against the LASK star and had said: "I will hear all witnesses, but I will bring the trial to an end because I feel obliged to do justice." In this regard, she also stated: "I have even withdrawn my application for early retirement . . ."
Judge: Bring this process to an end!
Which of course honors the judge, who is about to retire, and must give the defendant hope for a fair trial, but should not really please LASK.
This means that the Sudel trial, which was actually "only" scheduled to run until July 19, could be extended for an uncertain period of time. It is about violence, aggression, bodily harm, blood, greed - and since yesterday also about drugs. However, it was not - as one might assume - the public prosecutor who brought them into play, but Boateng's defense lawyer Leonard Walischewski. Who also brought up matters from the proceedings of Boateng's ex-partner Kasia Lehnhardt, who voluntarily left his life in 2021: Which is not only about alleged bodily harm, but also about the smuggling of cocaine and the theft of two cell phones. The defense also wants to refute these accusations, which Boateng vehemently denies, as well as the assault on his ex-partner Sherin S., with evidence.
Deceased Kasia Lenhardt topic
Even though the judge had previously always tried to keep the two cases strictly separate and only hear the allegations made by the public prosecutor Stefanie Eckert and co-plaintiff Sherin S. in these proceedings.
Yesterday, Christian M., an important witness for Boateng, was not allowed to testify, as he is accused of making a false statement from the last trial, which was overturned in 2023. Instead of him, the judge also called Kai Dingerdissen, the judge from the first trial in 2021, to the witness stand. He explained that he had found all witnesses to be credible at the time before sentencing the professional footballer to a penalty of 60 daily rates of 30,000 euros each, which never became legally binding. The highest such sentence ever imposed in Germany . . ."
Judge wishes "have fun!"
Before Dingerdissen left the courtroom yesterday, he wished his colleague "a lot of fun with the trial . . . " while Hemmerich said after the break in the proceedings: "I'm not happy about it!" She interjected this during the questioning of Andreas Forster. He had been the judge in the second trial, whose verdict (120 daily sentences of 10,000 euros each) was overturned the previous year due to serious omissions and procedural errors and the trial therefore had to be reopened a third time.
