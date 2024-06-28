Vorteilswelt
Before the European Championship round of 16

ÖFB team: Four players missing from training

28.06.2024 13:01

Four defenders did not take part in the Austrian national team's first training session on Friday ahead of the European Championship round of 16 against Turkey: Gernot Trauner was absent from the session in Berlin due to the muscle injury he suffered in his thigh in the second group game against Poland, while Phillipp Mwene was not on the pitch due to a slight cold, according to the ÖFB. Philipp Lienhart and Leopold Querfeld trained individually.

comment0 Kommentare

In the case of Lienhart, it was a training control measure after he had played in the starting line-up for the first time since December in the group stage wins against Poland (3:1) and the Netherlands (3:2). The Freiburg international has been set back by long-term groin and knee problems over the past six months, but he should be fit to face the Turks in Leipzig on Tuesday (9pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker), as should Querfeld.

Philipp Lienhart (right) (Bild: AFP/Ronny Hartmann)
Philipp Lienhart (right)
(Bild: AFP/Ronny Hartmann)
Leopold Querfeld (Bild: AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)
Leopold Querfeld
(Bild: AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)

Trauner unlikely to play in clash with Turkey
Querfeld suffered a deep wound above his knee during his European Championship debut against the Netherlands on Tuesday, which required several stitches. Lienhart seems to be the first choice in central defense alongside Kevin Danso. Trauner is extremely doubtful for the round of 16. The 32-year-old from Feyenoord Rotterdam, who put in a strong performance against the Poles and also scored a goal, would probably have to start team training on Sunday at least to have a realistic chance of playing.

Kevin Danso (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Kevin Danso
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
Gernot Trauner (Bild: AFP/AXEL HEIMKEN)
Gernot Trauner
(Bild: AFP/AXEL HEIMKEN)

The Austrians will travel to Leipzig by bus on Monday afternoon. A site inspection and a press conference (5.45pm) with team boss Ralf Rangnick and a player are on the agenda there in the evening. The ÖFB squad will complete their final training session at midday on the usual training pitch in the stadium on the pitch in Berlin's Olympic Park, as they did the day before the last European Championship matches.

Switching off with golf
Marko Arnautovic and Co. chased the ball there for the first time in three days on Friday. On Wednesday there had only been a training session for the reserves, on Thursday Rangnick gave the whole day off after the group win. The team boss himself used the day off to play a round of golf with his assistant Lars Kornetka. Several players also joined in and, led by golf talent Michael Gregoritsch, swung a club on a course near Potsdam.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

