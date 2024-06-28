ÖFB team: Four players missing from training

Switching off with golf

Marko Arnautovic and Co. chased the ball there for the first time in three days on Friday. On Wednesday there had only been a training session for the reserves, on Thursday Rangnick gave the whole day off after the group win. The team boss himself used the day off to play a round of golf with his assistant Lars Kornetka. Several players also joined in and, led by golf talent Michael Gregoritsch, swung a club on a course near Potsdam.