Cause of death revealed
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock died of this
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock was found lifeless in his Los Angeles home earlier this week. Now the musician's manager has spoken about the cause of death.
Shifty Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, would have celebrated his 50th birthday in August. But the Crazy Town rocker was not to live to see his "round".
Overdose as cause of death
Shellshock's manager has now confirmed in an interview with People magazine that the musician died of an overdose. "Seth Binzer was never able to deal with his addiction on a more successful level after his battle with addiction and the rapid success of Crazy Town with 'Butterfly'," he explained.
He continued: "We all tried, but in the end we all failed, otherwise Shifty would still be here."
"Wanted to get it under control"
Shellshock's manager cited "a combination of prescription drugs and drugs bought on the street" as the cause of death. "Shifty was a friend and he really wanted to get a handle on it himself - unfortunately no one had the right prescription for it, myself included."
The Los Angeles coroner's office has not yet released the official cause of Shifty Shellshock's death, pending the results of toxicology tests, People reported.
"Butterfly" was his biggest hit
The Crazy Town frontman had repeatedly struggled with drug addiction during his career. In 2012, he fell into a coma for a time - drugs were probably also involved at the time.
The band Crazy Town stormed the charts with the song "Butterfly" in the early 2000s. Their other hits included "Toxic" and "Drowning".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.