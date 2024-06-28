Vorteilswelt
Cause of death revealed

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock died of this

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 08:38

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock was found lifeless in his Los Angeles home earlier this week. Now the musician's manager has spoken about the cause of death.

comment0 Kommentare

Shifty Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, would have celebrated his 50th birthday in August. But the Crazy Town rocker was not to live to see his "round".

Overdose as cause of death
Shellshock's manager has now confirmed in an interview with People magazine that the musician died of an overdose. "Seth Binzer was never able to deal with his addiction on a more successful level after his battle with addiction and the rapid success of Crazy Town with 'Butterfly'," he explained.

Shifty Shellshock performing at Nova Rock last year (Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)
Shifty Shellshock performing at Nova Rock last year
(Bild: APA/HERBERT P. OCZERET)

He continued: "We all tried, but in the end we all failed, otherwise Shifty would still be here."

"Wanted to get it under control"
Shellshock's manager cited "a combination of prescription drugs and drugs bought on the street" as the cause of death. "Shifty was a friend and he really wanted to get a handle on it himself - unfortunately no one had the right prescription for it, myself included."

The Los Angeles coroner's office has not yet released the official cause of Shifty Shellshock's death, pending the results of toxicology tests, People reported.

"Butterfly" was his biggest hit
The Crazy Town frontman had repeatedly struggled with drug addiction during his career. In 2012, he fell into a coma for a time - drugs were probably also involved at the time.

The band Crazy Town stormed the charts with the song "Butterfly" in the early 2000s. Their other hits included "Toxic" and "Drowning".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
