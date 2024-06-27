"No signs"
NATO: Russian offensive no breakthrough so far
Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is not expecting any "major breakthroughs" by Russian troops in Ukraine. "They have tried again this spring and summer to launch an offensive - but have so far only achieved marginal success," he said in Brussels.
"We have no indication or reason to believe that Russia has the capabilities or the strength to make major breakthroughs," Stoltenberg continued. The Russian armed forces would probably increase the pressure on Ukraine and continue their airstrikes. So far, however, the Ukrainian soldiers have been able to "hold the front line."
We have no evidence or reason to believe that Russia has the capabilities or the power to make major breakthroughs.
NATO-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg
"Trump criticizes allies"
At the same time, the Norwegian expressed his conviction that the US government would remain a "strong NATO ally", as this was "in the security interests of the United States". This applies regardless of the outcome of the elections in early November. "Former President Trump's criticism is not primarily directed at NATO. It is directed at allies who are not spending enough, and that has now changed." Currently, 23 of the 32 member countries meet the target of spending two percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense.
Meeting with Selenskyj
Stoltenberg met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday afternoon. Among other things, they were to discuss the summit of the defense alliance in Washington in the second week of July. Stoltenberg had already dampened Ukraine's hopes for early membership some time ago. He said that there was not yet the necessary consensus among the members.
However, the war-torn country is to make long-term commitments for military aid, and NATO also wants to coordinate the delivery of weapons and expand the training of the Ukrainian armed forces (see video above).
Stoltenberg will hand over the post of NATO Secretary General to outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on October 1. The politician has thus been at the helm of the alliance for ten years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.