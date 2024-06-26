Attack on brothers: family demands justice

Projectile shot next to heart, stomach and intestines

The consequences were dramatic. A 28-year-old was hit by a bullet just four millimetres from the heart and was in intensive care for weeks. His younger brother (23) apparently only wanted to separate the quarrellers and was brutally attacked with a knife. The third brother (27), who was just on his way home after training with his friend, was shot through the stomach and intestines. The uninvolved friend was also seriously injured and underwent surgery, says A. M.