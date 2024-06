JBL Live Flex: Very comfortable – but ANC is useless

Samsung subsidiary JBL charges around 120 euros for its Live Flex true wireless earbuds. This is no bargain for a product with a non-replaceable battery that is easy to lose. But it does offer a lot for the price. The earplugs are waterproof and therefore suitable for sports, the carrying case has a wireless charging function and the sound that the 12-millimeter drivers emit into the ear canal is pleasing - dynamic and bass-driven. However, one function of all things that is heavily advertised is completely disappointing ...