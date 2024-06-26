Wirtschaftsbund wants more workers from the Balkans

Germany is increasing the Western Balkans contingent to 50,000 people

In Germany, where skilled workers are also urgently needed, there is already the so-called Western Balkans quota, which enables the influx of workers when a job is offered. The Western Balkans regulation provides access to the labor market for nationals from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia. According to the Wirtschaftsbund, this regulation is used intensively by employers in Germany, which is why the original time limit for the Western Balkans quota was lifted in June 2024 and the quota was even increased from 25,000 to 50,000 people per year.