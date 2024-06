That’s why the round of 16 venue is an advantage

A comfortable journey

"Now it's just getting started," says Rangnick, looking ahead despite all the euphoria. "We need to recover well, we don't play for another week." The team boss is particularly pleased about three things: "Firstly, that we have a proper normal training week - also to get one or two injured players fit again. Secondly, we won the group," said the 66-year-old, who will be 66 on Saturday. "And thirdly, we're playing in Leipzig. Not so much because it was my old home - I'm looking forward to it too, of course - but because we have a very short journey." So there will hardly be any stressful travel.