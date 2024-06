“Extinct” moth rediscovered in the Ländle region

The most sensational find was the "white forest porter" (Brintesia circe). It prefers warm, sunny habitats such as dry grasslands and sparse forests. The large-scale decline of the species is therefore often associated with more intensive land use. Peter Huemer, board member of "Blühendes Österreich" and curator of the natural history collection at the Tyrolean State Museums, sees the fact that it has now been found again in Vorarlberg as a remarkable discovery: "The first sighting since 1919 gives us hope that, despite the drastic decline in butterfly populations in recent decades, it is still five to twelve for some species. This is an urgent wake-up call to step up our conservation efforts."