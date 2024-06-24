AC/DC: The rock’n’roll devil never sleeps

Sweaty and retrospective

But the look should not disguise the irrepressible energy of the eternally young top guitarist. He jumps, runs and prances around the stage from left to right, front to back and, even without heated pyro effects, first removes his jacket, then his cap and finally his red and white tie, until his sweaty old man's chest openly testifies to the absolute commitment he is giving here. With "Demon Fire" and "Shot In The Dark", only two songs from the still current album "Power Up", released in 2020, make it into the setlist, which is a shame considering its strength. But what else can you do when you have 51 years of top hits in your quiver and after two hours it should be over? From the brilliant opener "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" to the iconic "Back In Black" and the smash hit "Shot Down In Flames", they reach into the retro box to the delight of the fans - and not even 20 minutes of the concert have passed.