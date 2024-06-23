Austria’s oldest choral society turns 190!

Singing is everything! The elixir of life," enthuses Gottfried Podesser, the oldest member of the Gmünd Men's Choral Society. The passionate singer has also been a member the longest. "For 58 years," announces the 78-year-old and is delighted about this year's anniversary. The MGV is 190 years old, making it the oldest in Austria. "The oldest because the choir has never been disbanded in between. It has always existed," says Deputy Chairman Christof Bodner.