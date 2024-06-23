MGV 1834 Gmünd
Austria’s oldest choral society turns 190!
This men's choral society is special: like-minded people have been meeting to sing in Gmünd for 190 years! This makes the MGV from the Lieser-Maltatal the oldest in Austria.
Singing is everything! The elixir of life," enthuses Gottfried Podesser, the oldest member of the Gmünd Men's Choral Society. The passionate singer has also been a member the longest. "For 58 years," announces the 78-year-old and is delighted about this year's anniversary. The MGV is 190 years old, making it the oldest in Austria. "The oldest because the choir has never been disbanded in between. It has always existed," says Deputy Chairman Christof Bodner.
Numerous awards as an amateur choir
What the members are particularly proud of: "The fact that we have won several awards, including the Walther von der Vogelweide medal in bronze, silver and gold. After all, we are only an amateur choir." Many still remember the 1998 international choir competition. "The competition in Prague was challenging. But we won the silver ribbon there."
Competitions not a priority
However, competitions are not the top priority for the 25 active singers with choirmaster Caroline Gritzner. They are much more interested in having fun, being together and going on excursions together. "It's the passion for singing that unites us."
The Lieser and Maltatal singers are proud of one thing: "We don't sight-read, we sing everything by heart. It's demanding because you have to know all the notes exactly. But we insist on it, and that's what makes us who we are."
Delighted about growth
Like every other club, this one has had its ups and downs. "Especially during the pandemic, we saw a large number of people leave. Groups like this are always struggling for members," says Bodner and is delighted to have new male voices.
But the choir started to grow again and new singers joined - like the youngest member Marcel Payer. "My brother Thomas got me to join. It's the camaraderie that I like!" says the 18-year-old. Next Saturday, MGV 1834 Gmünd will be celebrating its unique anniversary in the Lodron Riding School.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
