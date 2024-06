Struggle for grandma and grandpa’s shilling savings book

"The money will not be paid out" - Sieglinde St. (52) was sent home with this message from Sparkasse Braunau. A shock for the woman from Innviertel, who had discovered her grandparents' savings book in the estate of her mother, who had died the previous year. "It was in a box," reports the woman from the Innviertel region. The savings account contained 440,000 schillings - a small fortune at the time, but still just under 32,000 euros today.