How the SPÖ wants to ensure “balance and order”

Babler did not want to speak of a tightening of the migration course. "There is no tightening, there is clarity," emphasized the SPÖ leader. However, the Styrian party leader did: "I welcome the tightening of the party line adopted today, which was a major concern for us in Styria. The points we put forward were included in the new paper, which is why the outcome of today's summit is positive for me," said Anton Lang in response to an APA inquiry. For the Styrian SPÖ, "consistent action against delinquent asylum seekers was and is very important". It was clear that "anyone who commits serious crimes or repeatedly commits minor crimes must lose their right of residence in Austria".