During an operation
Attack with skateboard: man obstructed police
A man with a skateboard blocked a police patrol's way to an operation in Vienna and gave the officers the middle finger. The officers were actually on their way to an operation. The incident took place on Thursday night in the Brigittenau district.
The officers from the Brigittenau municipal police command had to stop their vehicle in the Jägerstraße area. Two brothers crossed the safety path just as the police officers were about to drive along the road. The 29-year-old man quickly left the area so as not to obstruct the officers. However, according to the police, the older brother, a 32-year-old, deliberately remained in the middle of the safety path, raised both hands and repeatedly gave the officers the middle finger.
Attempted attack with a skateboard
He then walked up and down the road and shouted abuse at the police officers, preventing them from continuing their journey. The man ran away when they tried to talk to him. In the area of Staudingergasse, he stopped again and picked up the skateboard he was carrying and swung it at the officers in an attempt to attack them. The 32-year-old was eventually arrested.
Alcohol test carried out was negative
It was still unclear on Saturday why he attacked the officers. When he was arrested, he stated that he had been drinking beforehand. However, a breathalyzer test did not reveal that he was under the influence. By order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office, the man was released.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
