Dreamliner chaos: AUA has to cancel flights
Chaos surrounding the AUA "Dreamliner": As the industry portal "Austrian Wings" has now reported, technical problems with the second Boeing 787-9, which has been in operation for the Austrian airline since this week, have not only caused considerable delays, but have also resulted in flight cancellations.
Austrian Airlines had probably imagined the introduction into commercial flight operations of its second "Dreamliner", which landed in Vienna this week, differently. As "Austrian Wings" reported, there were already problems on the first flights of the aircraft with the registration OE-LPM.
According to the report, the flight from Vienna to Düsseldorf and back could only be operated with a two-hour delay. Another flight from Vienna to Frankfurt and back even had to be operated by AUA's first "Dreamliner". This in turn led to a four-hour delay for the planned flight to New York.
According to reports, technical problems with a sensor on the engine of AUA's second "Dreamliner" were the reason for the flight chaos on Friday. This was also confirmed to "Austrian Wings" on Saturday by AUA press spokeswoman Sophie Matkovits.
"The anti-ice sensor on one engine is faulty and needs to be replaced. The replacement part has just arrived at Vienna Airport and will be installed and tested quickly so that the aircraft is ready for use again as soon as possible", the statement reads. However, Matkovits did not want to talk about specific "engine problems", as the engine itself was not faulty, but the turbine was not fully operational due to the defective sensor.
Flights to Frankfurt and back canceled
The problems with the new "Dreamliner" led to flight cancellations on Saturday: The flight from Vienna to Frankfurt and back was canceled, as could be seen in AUA's flight status, among other things.
The second "Dreamliner", which was only able to set off for New York on Friday after a delay of several hours, is now on its way back to Austria. However, according to the latest flight information, the Boeing 787-9 will not land back in Vienna until 15:03 instead of 11:55 as planned. A further flight to New York at 4:55 p.m. will finally be operated as scheduled.
