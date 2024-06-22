Fire near power plant

At least four major fires broke out in the Peloponnese near the city of Megalopoli in the regional district of Arcadia and in the regional districts of Argolida, Messinia and Achaia. Near Megalopoli, a fire broke out close to a power plant belonging to the Greek electricity company DEI. According to the Greek news agency Ana, more than 40 firefighters with twelve fire engines, six firefighting aircraft and two helicopters are battling the flames.