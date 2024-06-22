"Extremely difficult"
Automatically saved draft
More than 45 forest fires are currently raging in Greece. At least one person has died. A 55-year-old man from Myrtia on the Peloponnese peninsula was taken unconscious to the hospital in Pyrgos on Friday, where he died shortly afterwards.
A fire department spokeswoman said that the exact cause of the man's death was still unclear. According to eyewitnesses, he collapsed during firefighting operations.
Villages evacuated
The weather conditions "are extremely difficult, with wind speeds exceeding 95 km/h in some regions on Friday", making the work of fire-fighting aircraft pilots more difficult, a spokesperson said. A total of "45 fire outbreaks were recorded across the country". On the third consecutive day of strong winds, some villages were evacuated as a precautionary measure, particularly on the Peloponnese peninsula in the south of the country.
Fire near power plant
At least four major fires broke out in the Peloponnese near the city of Megalopoli in the regional district of Arcadia and in the regional districts of Argolida, Messinia and Achaia. Near Megalopoli, a fire broke out close to a power plant belonging to the Greek electricity company DEI. According to the Greek news agency Ana, more than 40 firefighters with twelve fire engines, six firefighting aircraft and two helicopters are battling the flames.
Earliest heatwave since weather records began
Last week, Greece reported the earliest heatwave since weather records began. Last summer, the country suffered from an extremely long heatwave, which led to numerous forest fires.
In total, almost 175,000 hectares of forest and agricultural land went up in flames. According to researchers, forest fires are becoming more frequent and more severe due to man-made global warming.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.