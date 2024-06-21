When the family becomes a trouble spot

In addition, more and more parents are finding themselves in difficult situations. According to Simon Burtscher-Mathis from the management team, the exhaustion and susceptibility to crises has increased significantly in the 373 families supported by the family crisis service in the previous year. There is also a lack of urgently needed places in child and adolescent psychiatry. The consequences are fatal: the excessive demands on parents are exacerbated and children have to remain in a highly stressful family environment for longer. This is often accompanied by poorer educational opportunities, health problems, shame and social exclusion.