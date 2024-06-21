Boycott against the Greens – but Gewessler keeps talking

Not completely destroyed

Even before the scandal in Vorarlberg, the "bogeywoman of the nation" answered questions in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. When asked whether her basis for discussion with the ÖVP provincial governors, whom she had accused of being "oblivious to the future" in connection with their rejection of the renaturation law, had not been completely destroyed, she replied: "I have just met Christopher Drexler, my Styrian provincial governor. I think a lot of people in politics know that there is a difference between a political decision and personal contact. And it's also good that this is the way it's handled."