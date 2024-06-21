"Blockade regrettable"
Boycott against the Greens – but Gewessler keeps talking
While ÖVP politicians no longer want to talk to the Green Environment Minister after Leonore Gewessler's highly controversial yes to the EU renaturation law and therefore simply postponed the minister, who had traveled by train to Bregenz for the energy ministers' conference with the provinces, the heavily attacked politician continues to speak.
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, she commented on the unique action of the ÖVP provincial councillors, who skipped the appointment with Gewessler in the federal state without prior notice. "This blockade is very regrettable," she notes. To justify it: "There is enough to do and people expect politicians to work and put the interests of our country first."
She will continue to talk to everyone, the Minister assures us, and also expects the ÖVP politicians to return to the discussion table: "I am confident that responsibility for Austria will prevail in the end and that we will continue to work constructively."
Not completely destroyed
Even before the scandal in Vorarlberg, the "bogeywoman of the nation" answered questions in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. When asked whether her basis for discussion with the ÖVP provincial governors, whom she had accused of being "oblivious to the future" in connection with their rejection of the renaturation law, had not been completely destroyed, she replied: "I have just met Christopher Drexler, my Styrian provincial governor. I think a lot of people in politics know that there is a difference between a political decision and personal contact. And it's also good that this is the way it's handled."
What was the relationship between Gewessler and Nehammer like after her approval of the Naturalization Act and the subsequent announcement of a lawsuit by the Federal Chancellor against the Minister? They had seen each other this week, "but had not yet spoken" ...
Gewessler remained monosyllabic when asked whether the ÖVP had exerted pressure in advance not to vote in favor of the EU law. The very short answer: "There were talks." These were clearly not to the satisfaction of either side. And so there is now radio silence.
