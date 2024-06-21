He wanted to take a new path, he writes, but found a toxic atmosphere. And in his letter of resignation, Liesnig once again attacks Mayor Christian Scheider: "Instead of a mayor and a city senate team that has the good of the city in mind, it quickly became clear that a small Buberl party was trying to hold the entire town hall, the city and therefore the people of Klagenfurt hostage." Because no reasonable cooperation seemed possible, he said, he would do his bit and clear the way. "Not so much because of the chats, but to resolve the existing stalemate for the future of our beautiful city," said Liesnig.