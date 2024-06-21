Investigators secure 10 million euros from the “crypto queen”

Around ten million euros have been realized and secured through the sale of these now somewhat worn-out penthouse apartments. The money is held in an account at the Royal Bank of Scotland. We've "got our thumb on it", according to the central public prosecutor's office. The economic investigators are certain that they will be able to prove that the money for the apartments came from the more than 17,000 investors who were defrauded via a company based in Greven in Münsterland.