HIKING IN STYRIA
A natural jewel in the shadow of the Großer Bösenstein
The Gefrorene See, to which the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti set off this time, lies lonely and hidden in the Rottenmanner Tauern: a beautiful mountain tour to a glacial mountain landscape.
The Rottenmanner Tauern are predominantly high alpine in character and are described as a scenic jewel with striking rocky ridges, deeply excavated cirques and enchanting lakes. The highest peak is the Große Bösenstein at 2448 meters, which can be seen from a rather unknown angle on this hiking tip.
With the Ochsenkar we get to know a landscape shaped by the glacier - almost textbook - surrounded by the rugged and mighty walls of the Großer Bösenstein and the gentle forms of the Großer Rübe.
The Ochsenkarbach is also a beautiful example of a natural mountain stream that meanders smoothly across the alpine pastures. The destination of the hike is the frozen lake, which is aptly named.
The lake is covered by a closed layer of ice well into the summer, as the high peaks cast their shadows over the cirque and the lake for a relatively long time. Conclusion: it doesn't always have to be the high peaks!
We start at the parking lot and hike via the Scheibelalm to the Edelrautehütte (1706 m). Near the hut we see the signpost to Gefrorener See. We walk downhill for a short distance, continuing over a wooden footbridge to the crossroads Hauseck and Rottenmanner Hütte.
DATA & FACTS
- Hiking data: 8.9 km / 600 m elevation gain / walking time 4 h.
- Requirements: some large steps on the crossing to Ochenskar, the rest of the trail is technically easy.
- Signposting system: well-marked hiking trail; few signposts (944a).
- Starting point: large parking lot at Scheibelalm/Hohentauern; accessible via a toll road (8 euros per car).
- Tip: Mountain guide Gundula Tackner offers geological and botanical hikes to the frozen lake; info: alpinschuleamtauern.at.
- Refreshment stops: Edelrautehütte (Alpine Club), edelrautehütte.at; Halterhütte on the Scheibelalm.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We keep to the right and reach a long traverse that leads downhill - through a spruce-larch-pine forest - into the Ochsenkar with the hut of the same name. Once on the extensive alpine pastures, we cross the Ochsenkarbach stream and walk uphill along the southern slope of the Große Rübe and Seekarspitze to the Gefrorener See lake (2076 m).
The way back follows the ascent route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.