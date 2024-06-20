Association of municipalities demands: Ministry should pay!

Gewessler "calmly awaits" legal action

Gewessler's "yes" to the renaturation ordinance had caused the government to falter, but Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) ultimately decided against letting the coalition collapse. However, the ÖVP announced both an action for annulment at the ECJ and the aforementioned abuse of office charges against Gewessler. The Minister herself remained unimpressed. "I am very relaxed about any legal action," Gewessler told journalists on the fringes of the Austrian World Summit (AWS) in Vienna. She had approved the renaturation law in accordance with the law, "and I am thus not only following the legal situation, but also many years of practice", she emphasized, referring for example to the veto of Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) against the Schengen accession of Romania and Bulgaria, which was supported by the Greens. Gewessler once again praised the renaturation decision as a "victory for nature".