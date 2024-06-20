No in the vote
Germany against EU plans for “chat control”
Germany will vote against the chat control proposed by the EU Commission to combat sexual violence against children. "We reject the so-called chat control", said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) on Wednesday.
Encrypted private communication of millions of people should not be monitored without cause. At the same time, it must be remembered that behind every terrible photo and video are victims of horrific sexual violence. It is therefore important to take action against this at a European level and to hold online platforms accountable so that images of abuse are discovered, deleted and the perpetrators prosecuted.
Incompatible with fundamental rights
In an open letter, 36 politicians from Europe have appealed to the EU member states to vote against the so-called chat control. They are convinced that the proposed measures are incompatible with European fundamental rights, according to the paper.
German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) also spoke out vehemently against the EU plans. He cited an example: "No one would think that I would have to submit my photo album to a state supervisor for a preliminary check before showing a friend my latest vacation photos."
The signatories also included National Council members Süleyman Zorba and Georg Bürstmayr from the Greens, Nikolaus Scherak from the NEOS and Katharina Kucharowits from the SPÖ. In addition to politicians from national parliaments, MEPs also signed the paper.
"Right to anonymous use of the internet"
It went on to say: "We are committed to protecting the right to anonymous and pseudonymous use of the internet and to strengthening end-to-end encryption." All negotiating governments are called upon to reject the current plans.
In 2022, the EU Commission presented a proposal according to which providers such as Google or Facebook could, under certain circumstances, be obliged to use software to search their services for depictions of child abuse. Critics speak of "chat control" and fear mass surveillance. The EU member states want to discuss the issue again on Thursday.
