“This is unbelievable!” Prohaska stunned

"I'm not allowed to say that here now"

"I'm not allowed to say what I'm really thinking right now," said Herbert Prohaska in the ORF studio, looking back on the ÖFB team's bitter opening defeat and harshly criticizing the referee. "But it's unbelievable not to see that. It can't be! Everyone in the stadium saw it. I also blame the assistant referee, he has to be on the same level and signal to the referee that it was the goalkeeper's turn." What also infuriates the 68-year-old: "There are people sitting outside with the monitors, they could also intervene from the outside."