Excitement at ÖFB match
“This is unbelievable!” Prohaska stunned
"It's unbelievable that you can't see that!" The refereeing error before the French 1-0 win against Austria in the European Championship match is still causing anger among legend Herbert Prohaska.
In the match against the French, Christoph Baumgartner, whose record goalscoring streak in an ÖFB team shirt came to an end after five games, was denied by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the 36th minute. Instead of a corner, referee Gil Manzano wrongly awarded a goal kick. Around two minutes later, the French were celebrating after an own goal by Maximilian Wöber.
"I'm not allowed to say that here now"
"I'm not allowed to say what I'm really thinking right now," said Herbert Prohaska in the ORF studio, looking back on the ÖFB team's bitter opening defeat and harshly criticizing the referee. "But it's unbelievable not to see that. It can't be! Everyone in the stadium saw it. I also blame the assistant referee, he has to be on the same level and signal to the referee that it was the goalkeeper's turn." What also infuriates the 68-year-old: "There are people sitting outside with the monitors, they could also intervene from the outside."
"We don't need to reinvent anything"
Ralf Rangnick's squad now face a crucial group clash with Poland. "We don't need to reinvent anything," said Prohaska. In his Krone column, he explains why he remains an optimist:
The paper form has been confirmed. France were the favorites, were slightly better and deserved to win. There's no reason to regret it, because Mbappé won't let two high-caliber goals like the one against us slip through his fingers again. What is certain is that the pressure has increased. That applies to everyone who has lost their first European Championship game. On the one hand, the good performance against France is encouraging, but that also applies to the Poles, who made life difficult for Holland.
We don't need to reinvent anything now. We need to work on our freshness, because the enormous running performance against France cost us a lot of substance. In terms of personnel, there may be one or two changes, although nobody really disappointed. I remain optimistic. Also because it's reassuring to have a safe number one in Patrick Pentz. When he's been in goal for the national team, he's never disappointed.
The question: What can the "Lewandowski" factor achieve? I can't imagine that he had a real muscle fiber tear. He couldn't get fit again that quickly. I think it's more likely to be a muscle strain. If he does play, it would be mainly a headache for the Poles. Even if he no longer scores as many goals at Barcelona, Lewandowski is still one of Europe's top strikers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.