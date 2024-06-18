As a fake mascot: Youtuber tricks UEFA

A fake parking permit, a DFB sticker on a VW sponsor vehicle, the employee ID of a freelancer who dropped out before the start of the tournament - Wildhage and his camera team put up with all of this in order to be present at the opening game. With success: the police waved them through. In the end, he stole the show from the real "Albärt" and danced on the pitch. A little later, however, the scam was uncovered. Wildhage was taken into custody by the law enforcement officers, he reported.