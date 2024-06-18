Car mechanic stole Lamborghini: three years in prison

Lamborghini located

On New Year's Eve, he struck again, this time at a car dealership in Neuhofen an der Krems. The Czech found the keys to a Lamborghini in an office there. Because he didn't get enough cash during the break-in, which he said he needed for an operation, he quickly got behind the wheel of the luxury car and drove to the Czech Republic. There, the Lamborghini - which is said to be worth just over 300,000 euros, although there had been talk of up to 400,000 euros in the run-up to the trial - was located and the thief was arrested.